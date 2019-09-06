Police officer involved in Montgomery County crash
Officer and other driver have minor injuries
LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A police officer and another person were injured after a collision in Montgomery County Friday afternoon.
A Lower Pottsgrove Township police officer was involved in a crash at Armand Hammer Boulevard and Route 422, the township police department said.
Ofc. Scott Bond had been on routine patrol and was exiting the Tri-County Business Complex at 1000 Armand Hammer Boulevard, the police department said.
The officer was traveling northbound facing a green traffic signal as he approached the intersection with the eastbound entrance ramp to Route 422 by-pass, the department said.
The police car entered the inersection. A southbound vehicle, driven by Michael Quill, 27, made a left in front of the police car to turn to enter 422 eastbound, the department said.
The cars then collided, the police department said.
The officer and the other driver sustained minor injuries.
