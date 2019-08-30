Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. - People shopping near the Black Forest Inn in Adamstown, Lancaster County, say word of a recent armed robbery has them stunned.

"We usually don't get that kind of action around here," Cornel Weber of Denver, Pennylvania, said.

"I don't want to hear anything like that," Diana Hoffert, also of Denver, said. "It's really scary. I didn't think something like that so close to home would happen."

Ephrata police say two masked men entered the lobby of the inn on North Reading Road on Wednesday afternoon.

They say one man had a pistol and the other tossed a bag to the hotel clerk and demanded cash.

"Broad daylight, well they do anything today. They have no fear of whatever they do," Hoffert said.

Police say the men took the money and then took off in a dark-colored sedan, speeding north on Route 272 heading toward Berks County.

"We notified the jurisdictions around us including the jurisdictions in Berks County and state police soon after the robbery happened," Sgt. Philip Snavely with the Ephrata Police Department said. "We have investigators currently working on this looking for witnesses who may have been in the area and looking for additional surveillance."

Investigators are asking people who live in the area to be more watchful.

"It may be uneasy but we want to increase people's knowledge that this could happen and if anybody sees masked men approaching businesses, call us before the robbery happens," Snavely said.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Ephrata Police.