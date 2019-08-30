Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. - People shopping near the Black Forest Inn in Adamstown, Lancaster County, say word of a recent armed robbery has them stunned.
"We usually don't get that kind of action around here," Cornel Weber of Denver, Pennylvania, said.
"I don't want to hear anything like that," Diana Hoffert, also of Denver, said. "It's really scary. I didn't think something like that so close to home would happen."
Ephrata police say two masked men entered the lobby of the inn on North Reading Road on Wednesday afternoon.
They say one man had a pistol and the other tossed a bag to the hotel clerk and demanded cash.
"Broad daylight, well they do anything today. They have no fear of whatever they do," Hoffert said.
Police say the men took the money and then took off in a dark-colored sedan, speeding north on Route 272 heading toward Berks County.
"We notified the jurisdictions around us including the jurisdictions in Berks County and state police soon after the robbery happened," Sgt. Philip Snavely with the Ephrata Police Department said. "We have investigators currently working on this looking for witnesses who may have been in the area and looking for additional surveillance."
Investigators are asking people who live in the area to be more watchful.
"It may be uneasy but we want to increase people's knowledge that this could happen and if anybody sees masked men approaching businesses, call us before the robbery happens," Snavely said.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Ephrata Police.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
People shopping near the Black Forest Inn in Adamstown, Lancaster County, say word of a recent armed robbery has them stunned.Read More »
- If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose
- Big changes coming to school district after unsafe levels of lead found in some water fountains
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- Meek Mill pleads guilty, won't serve more time in prison
- Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school
- Quakertown talks trash contract
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Updated Hazleton police looking for suspect accused of firing nearly 50 shots at home
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Updated Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley
- Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Updated If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose
- Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township