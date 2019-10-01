Police seek suspect in Pottstown bank robbery
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are sharing a surveillance photo of a man they say robbed a Pottstown bank.
Officials say the man, dressed in all black, held up PNC Bank on East High Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday.
They say he made off with some cash, and fled on a white or silver mountain bike.
If you recognize him, call police.
Police seek suspect in Pottstown bank robbery
