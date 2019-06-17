Popular shortcut to Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County is closed
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Drivers hoping to take a popular shortcut to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County are out of luck.
Mill Hill Road takes you right onto Route 663 for a straight shot to the turnpike. It avoids 309. However, Mill Hill Road is now closed.
Mill Hill Road in Milford Township has been a shortcut to get to 663, or John Fries Highway, from the Lehigh Valley and avoid the intersection with 309. 663 leads to the turnpike.
Construction crews are reconfiguring it.
Township Manager Jeffery Vey says the change is to enhance safety. There's no light at Mill Hill and 663, and visibility is tough. 663 crests right before the two roads meet.
Vey says the township is hoping non-local drivers will use the 309 and 663 interchange.
In anticipation of the turnpike widening and expanded business development on 663, the township is also already working on widening 663.
