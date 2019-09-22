Pottstown celebrates Latin Heritage with annual festival
POTTSTOWN,Pa. - Latino culture was celebrated in Pottstown today.
The fourth annual Latin Festival was held at Riverfront Park.
Ethnic food, music and dancing were featured.
Dozens of vendors lined the park.
Pottstown celebrates Latin Heritage with annual festival
