Pottstown Council to vote on Ricketts Center lease addendum

Chris Winters of Olivet Boys and Girls Club.

Chris Winters of Olivet Boys and Girls Club.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After months of discussions, proposals and counter-proposals, the Pottstown Borough Council appears poised to vote Monday on an addendum to its lease agreement with the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading and Berks County for the use of the Ricketts Community Center in the borough.

Chris Winters, the new CEO of the club, addessed the council at its Wednesday meeting.

"I grew up in Douglass Township and spent my youth in the Pottstown and Reading area," he said. "After working 22 years in Harrisburg, I jumped at the opportunity to come back. We're ready to work together with (borough) council on any requests they have that will help the kids."

Winters assured the council that the club will treat the children in Pottstown the same way they treat children in Berks. The addendum provides that for the next term beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the agreement may be extended by the parties for four additional four-year terms. The current agreement calls for five-year terms.

The addendum also calls for the club to provide the borough with its tentative operational hours for weekday and weekend programming annually in November. At minimum, the total weekday operation of the center shall consist of 30 hours for youth programming. In addition, the center will operate a minimum of four hours per day on Saturday and Sunday.

For the next term of the lease the borough will provide $40,000 annually to the club. If either the borough or Olivet Boys and Girls Club undertake capital improvements, any amounts expended by the borough for capital improvements may be offset and credited against the borough's annual contribution.

Other News

Borough Manager Justin Keller congratulated the EMS services in Pottstown and surrounding areas for their work during the deadly flooding of July 11. The flood damaged 40 residences and businesses in the borough and resulted in $1.7 million in damage to date. Most homes and businesses have reopened, Keller reported.

In other matters scheduled for vote at Monday's council meeting, members will vote on an amendment to the Vacant Property Registration Ordinance; a fee schedule amendment for outdoor dining areas that proposes a $25 one time permit fee that covers all of Pottstown; and the adoption of the Transit Development Plan prepared by Michael Baker Associates.

The council will also vote on temporary road closures for the Reading Gravity Race, Aug. 18 and Sept. 22; the Victory Christian Life Center Community Event, Sept. 7; Fete en Blanc, Sept. 13; and the Pottsgrove Cross Country Race, Nov. 28.