Pottstown gets good financial grades

69 News

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A presentation on the 2018 borough audit was made to the Pottstown Borough Council on Monday night.

Maillie, LLC, the borough auditor, reported that they were giving a "clean opinion" on the borough's finances, which means that there were no material differences found between Pottstown's numbers and the Maillie audit.

The council authorized Borough Manager Justin Keller to forward amended lease terms to the Olivet Boys and Girls Club for use of the Ricketts Center.

Council President Dan Weand said this amended lease "has nothing to do with who operates the Ricketts Center in the future."

Olivet and Strive both seek to run the Ricketts Center for the next 5-year lease period.

Weand also reported that after 25% of the budget year "revenues were at 57% of budget while expenses were running at 29% of budget."

Other News

The council ratified Mayor Stephanie Henricks' disciplinary action of a suspension without pay upon an unnamed Pottstown police officer.

The council approved the fiscal year 2019-2020 operating budget of $94,281 in matching funds for Pottstown Area Rapid Transit (PART). It also voted to extend the existing agreement between PART/Paratransit Service and the borough for a one-year term to expire June 30, 2020 with the same terms and conditions.

The council granted preliminary/final approval of Specialty Chemical Systems' land development plan for 243 Shoemaker Road, subject to satisfying seven conditions within 90 days. The conditions include paying a fee in lieu of open space in the amount of $9,600; paying a voluntary contribution to the borough in the amount of $6,000 for traffic improvements; and paying in full all borough review fees. In addition, the council granted waiver requests for sidewalk frontage requirements and the requirement for dedication of open space.

The council also approved a two-year extension of the contract between Portnoff Law Associates and the borough from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021 for the collection of delinquent accounts.

It also adopted an ordinance authorizing the borough to join the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust for the purpose of purchasing investments.

Council members adopted a resolution in support of Restore Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf's $4.5 billion infrastructure improvement plan.

The council reappointed Twila Fisher to the Pottstown Land Bank Board for a three-year term to expire June 11, 2022 and appointed Michael Mauger to the Pottstown Land Bank Board to fill a vacant term to expire April 9, 2020. Councilors Joseph Kirkland and Rita Paez voted no on Fisher while councilors Carol Kulp and Donald Lebedynsky voted against Mauger.

Fisher is director of community and economic development for The Hill School and Hobart's Run while Mauger is a third generation Pottstown attorney.

The council granted the request of the Reading Gravity Racing League to hold a racing competition on July 14, (rain date July 28), resulting in the closing of Wilson Street from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. It also granted the request of the Sly Fox Track Club to hold its 2019 Pottstown Half Marathon on Dec. 15, 2019, resulting in the closing of portions of Glasgow, West Walnut, Berks, West King, West High streets, Gable Avenue, College Drive and Keystone Boulevard, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., subject to approval of the police and fire departments.