Pottstown Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Montgomery County paid tribute to our country's fallen service members.
They gathered in Pottstown for the annual Memorial Day Parade. The parade ended with a ceremony at Memorial Park at the Vietnam Memorial, with a cannon from World War Two.

