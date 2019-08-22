Pottstown police have stepped up patrols, community involvement in response to shootings
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are looking for the triggerman in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
The incident on West Third Street comes amid a boost in police patrols meant to curb violence in the town.
Police in Pottstown, Montgomery County are searching for a man suspected of shooting another man several times Tuesday night. The victim is at the hospital in stable condition.
Alicia Newman, a mother of three, has seen the step up in patrols by Pottstown Police since May.
Police say they've created a special operations unit, which includes an increase in foot and bike patrols.
This comes after an early May public meeting where the public packed Borough Hall to speak out against area violence.
Police say they've instituted several solutions throughout the summer.
Two weeks prior two people were killed during three shootings. Police say they're also focused on the youth.
Local NAACP head Johnny Corson says officers are now regulars at a summer basketball league at the Rickets Community Center.
"The police stay and talk to the young people, come up here try and shoot around, visit with them and making a connection with the young people," he said.
Terrance Shawell started the league as well as a mentoring program. Corson is grateful for the police presence.
"Shows kids you can reach out to police and police can sit down and have a conversation with a young person and they can have a conversation with them," Corson said.
There was another deadly shooting in March. A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.
