Pottstown police investigating West Third Street shooting
Authorities said victim shot multiple times
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown police are searching for a suspect in Tuesday night's shooting in the first block of West Third Street.
Officers were dispatched to 60 W. Third St. about 10 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a reported shooting. Police arrived to find Rashaan Rodgers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers treated the 28-year-old until paramedics arrived and took him to a local trauma unit.
Pottstown police said Rodgers is in stable condition and believe that his wounds are not life-threatening.
Investigators said the incident began as an arranged meeting that led to a "confrontation" and shots being fired by a single person, according to a news release. The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build and standing about 5-foot-4.
He ran from the shooting, but police said he then possibly drove from the area. The vehicle was described as a four-door, silver Audi with tinted windows. A second man was seen running from the area, but it's unknown whether he was involved in the shooting, according to police.
Authorities said several witnesses were able to provide information about the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570.
