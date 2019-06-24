Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown police are investigating a Sunday night shooting.
Police say a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach just before 8 p.m. on West 6th Street.
The man was taken to the Reading Trauma Center.
There's no word on his condition.
At last check, police said no arrests have been made.
Investigators have yet to identify a possible motive for the shooting.
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates on this breaking story.
