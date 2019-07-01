Precarious crash in Montgomery County

U. GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. - Emergency personnel were able to safely remove the driver from a car that drove over a staircase at a Montgomery County retirement community.

Crews were dispatched to Brittany Pointe Estates at 1001 Valley Forge Road in Upper Gwynedd Township Saturday morning for a reported vehicle rescue. Township police officers safely helped the driver from the car. Firefighters remained on site until the vehicle was safely removed by a towing company.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.