QCSD considers policy allowing homeschoolers to enroll in tech school

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Community School Board is reexamining a policy that currently allows homeschooled students who live within the school district to enroll in the Upper Bucks County Technical School.

During its Thursday night meeting, the school board voted to allow a homeschooled student from Milford Township to enroll in the tech school for the coming school year.

Currently, the district's policies do not preclude a homeschooler from enrolling in the tech school, which has some school officials worried about the implications of the policy as it now stands.

Assistant Superintendent Nancianne Edwards said that the risk to the school district of allowing the policy to remain unchanged could create a financial obligation to accommodate even more homeschooled students in the future.

There were also concerns of space and possibly accommodating the needs of homeschooled students who may want to participate in other programs provided by the school district.

"We would have no idea what we would be getting ourselves into," board member Keith Micucci said. "What would our liability be as far as cash is concerned? Or our liability as far as enrollment is concerned? … Would it just apply to the tech school or could it apply to anything?"

Micucci said he wasn't sure the district could afford it.

The school board's policy committee plans to make a presentation at the next school board meeting in September to show the pros and cons of the current policy.

Even if the policy were changed, those students who had enrolled under the current policy would most likely be grandfathered in, according to policy committee member Johnathan Kern.

"Right now, there are mixed opinions on the committee on what changes should be made," Micucci said.