Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Authorities said a convicted heroin ring leader from the Quakertown area tried to deal drugs from behind bars.

The Bucks County DA said 29-year-old Sheamus McCarthy of Richland Township sent letters from jail soliciting synthetic marijuana and Suboxone strips.

Investigators said the letters used code words like "Eagles tickets" to refer to drugs.

Prosecutors say McCarthy penned the letters last year while awaiting trial on charges he led a heroin ring in Upper Bucks.

An additional year-to-two has been tacked onto McCarthy's original sentence of 9-to-20 years