Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown School District broke ground Wednesday on a $27 million addition to Neidig Elementary School.
The project will nearly double the square footage of the existing school. The new Neidig will be able to fit 600 students, up from the current 400.
Work is expected to be complete for the 2020-21 school year.
