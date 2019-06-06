Southeastern PA

Quakertown School District's Dr. Hoffman chosen for National Women's Leadership Consortium

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:55 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:55 AM EDT

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown Community School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hoffman is among 20 women leaders chosen to participate in the American Association of School Administrators National Women’s Leadership Consortium.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected as a member of this incredible group of women educators,” said Hoffman, the district’s assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.

"Being a part of this consortium provides me with an opportunity to connect with my peers throughout the country, share ideas and best practices, and build my professional practice," she said in a news release.

Over the past four years, Hoffman redesigned and re-staffed Quakertown's office for teaching and learning, developed a six-year curriculum cycle, and got teachers from across the district involved in curriculum development and decision-making, according to the school district.

The consortium was established in 2016 by the American Association of School Administrators as part of the Women in School Leadership Initiative. 

