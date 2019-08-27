Quakertown talks trash contract
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The borough of Quakertown is close to awarding its trash and recycling contracts.
During Monday night's borough council work session meeting, the legislative body forwarded the bill to its Sept. 4 meeting when it is scheduled to make a final decision. The borough is in the final few weeks of a contract with Advanced Disposal Services. The three-year contract signed in 2014 was renewed for a two-year option in 2017.
Currently, the rate for a regular bin is priced at $22.06, a senior bin at $19.85 and a 30-gallon bag, four per sleeve, costs $14. At the Sept. 4 meeting, council members will vote based on two separate options.
In other news, the council forwarded a bill to apply for a multimodal transportation grant for wayfinding signage. How much the borough would receive – a total of $350,000 is available – will determine the borough's strategy and implementation.
"If we get it, we get it," President Donald Rosenberger said. "But we're not committed."
The council also forwarded a bill to establish the borough's Trick-or-Treat night on Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m., and to allow the Quakertown Lions Club's request to hold a Halloween parade from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, with Oct. 27 serving as a rain date.
