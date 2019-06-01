Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dayton Ristine is on the fast track to crushing his goals.
"I just like racing, I like going fast and then I like to be competitive," said Ristine, an inline speed skater.
The 15-year-old from Quakertown is the youngest male skater on the U.S. Junior World team for inline speed skating for the second year in a row.
"It's definitely a whole new experience out there racing," said Ristine.
He competed with the team in Holland last year and in a few weeks he's heading to Barcelona, Spain for the 2019 championships. Until then, he'll be training at Skateaway Roller Rink in Whitehall.
"I'm here basically every day of the week and then the days I'm not here I'm outside skating," said Ristine.
"He deserves everything that he gets, he's probably one of the most hard working people I know," said Stacy Ristine, Dayton's mom.
Stacy is also his coach along with her husband, who she met through skating.
The family sport has come full circle, and Stacy says as Dayton's grown as a skater, they've had to grow as coaches.
"When he's outside my husband will be on a scooter and pace him that way because we're just not fast enough to stay with him anymore," said Stacy.
Dayton says he plans to follow in his parents' footsteps and also coach one day, but not until he's done competing, hopefully in the Olympics.
"The more he wants, the more we'll just train him and hopefully get where he wants to get to," said Stacy.
In the meantime, Dayton will be training, getting ready for his big trip and just letting the good times roll.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain
The 15 year-old from Quakertown is the youngest male skater on the U.S. Junior World team for inline speed skating for the second year in a row.Read More »
- Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday
- Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial
- Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township
- Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home
- Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County
- Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
- Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers
- Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in Monroe County
- Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain
- Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement
- Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
- Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Students at Bally school get creative with ice cream