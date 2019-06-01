Southeastern PA

Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain

Posted: May 31, 2019

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dayton Ristine is on the fast track to crushing his goals.

"I just like racing, I like going fast and then I like to be competitive," said Ristine, an inline speed skater.

The 15-year-old from Quakertown is the youngest male skater on the U.S. Junior World team for inline speed skating for the second year in a row.

"It's definitely a whole new experience out there racing," said Ristine.

He competed with the team in Holland last year and in a few weeks he's heading to Barcelona, Spain for the 2019 championships. Until then, he'll be training at Skateaway Roller Rink in Whitehall. 

"I'm here basically every day of the week and then the days I'm not here I'm outside skating," said Ristine.

"He deserves everything that he gets, he's probably one of the most hard working people I know," said Stacy Ristine, Dayton's mom.

Stacy is also his coach along with her husband, who she met through skating.

The family sport has come full circle, and Stacy says as Dayton's grown as a skater, they've had to grow as coaches.

"When he's outside my husband will be on a scooter and pace him that way because we're just not fast enough to stay with him anymore," said Stacy. 

Dayton says he plans to follow in his parents' footsteps and also coach one day, but not until he's done competing, hopefully in the Olympics. 

"The more he wants, the more we'll just train him and hopefully get where he wants to get to," said Stacy.

In the meantime, Dayton will be training, getting ready for his big trip and just letting the good times roll.

