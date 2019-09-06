Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean held a community forum Thursday night to discuss what she calls America's gun violence epidemic and how it's harming local communities.

Dean held the gun violence town hall alongside the Norristown police chief, state Rep. Matthew Bradford and the executive director of Ceasefire PA.

A fiery discussion on firearms played out inside a Norristown Community Center.

People with very passionate, opposing views on gun control came out in full force, telling Rep. Dean what they would and would not like to see happen.

"We're at a point in this country where I think many, many people are waking up and realizing we're suffering from a public health crisis, it is a surge in gun violence, the numbers are staggering," Dean said.

Dean says Congress is working hard to pass legislation on universal background checks, expressing frustration by a lack of action from the Senate.

The universal background check discussion heated up quickly between people on both sides of the issue.

"I've got young kids in school and I'm concerned about their safety," one attendee said.

Others say they came to make sure their guns won't be taken away.

"I want to know how you're not taking away my rights, my constitutional rights, my God-given right to defend myself," another attendee said.

Dean says she wants to make one thing clear.

"The myth that I'm anti-gun is not true, I'm anti-gun violence, I'm anti-death, I'm anti-the wounds, I'm anti-the trauma that frankly are children are suffering," Dean said.

She is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and says this month they'll be meeting to consider three more gun violence bills.