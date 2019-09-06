Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean held a community forum Thursday night to discuss what she calls America's gun violence epidemic and how it's harming local communities.
Dean held the gun violence town hall alongside the Norristown police chief, state Rep. Matthew Bradford and the executive director of Ceasefire PA.
A fiery discussion on firearms played out inside a Norristown Community Center.
People with very passionate, opposing views on gun control came out in full force, telling Rep. Dean what they would and would not like to see happen.
"We're at a point in this country where I think many, many people are waking up and realizing we're suffering from a public health crisis, it is a surge in gun violence, the numbers are staggering," Dean said.
Dean says Congress is working hard to pass legislation on universal background checks, expressing frustration by a lack of action from the Senate.
The universal background check discussion heated up quickly between people on both sides of the issue.
"I've got young kids in school and I'm concerned about their safety," one attendee said.
Others say they came to make sure their guns won't be taken away.
"I want to know how you're not taking away my rights, my constitutional rights, my God-given right to defend myself," another attendee said.
Dean says she wants to make one thing clear.
"The myth that I'm anti-gun is not true, I'm anti-gun violence, I'm anti-death, I'm anti-the wounds, I'm anti-the trauma that frankly are children are suffering," Dean said.
She is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and says this month they'll be meeting to consider three more gun violence bills.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
People with very passionate, opposing views on gun control came out in full force, telling Congresswoman Madeleine Dean what they'd like to see done and what they would not like to see happen.Read More »
- More charges may be filed against accused gunman in Philadelphia police shootout
- Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art
- Man charged in insurance fraud scheme suing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
- Bucks County SPCA accepting applications to adopt miniature horse, farm goose pair
- Ex-Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting 2 altar boys in Bucks County
- Firefighters spend 4 hours putting out silo fire in District
Latest From The Newsroom
- Rather cool, cloudy end to the week ahead of a sunny, pleasant weekend
- Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
- Updated 5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township
- New charges filed against daycare worker in sex assault case
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Updated Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
- Updated Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts