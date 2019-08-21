Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A rain washed and tattered teddy bear rests at the base of street signs, amid candles that have long been blown out.

"Nope, I don't hear nothing about it no more," Herman Clarke of Pottstown said.

This neighborhood has since gone silent following the deadly shooting of Keith Robinson on March 30, at the corner of Walnut and York streets in Pottstown.

Now, the Montgomery County District Attorney is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of 18-year-old Elijah Davis and 26-year-old Derrick Goins, the final two suspects in Robinson's murder.

"I think it's a good idea," Clarke said. "Hope they catch the guys you know what I mean? Money talks. People might open up their mouth for money."

As the fading memorial remains the only reminder of that night, one man who lives nearby still hears it in his head.

"I was asleep," he said. "I was laying down asleep and I heard ‘Pop, pop, pop!'"

Earlier this month, authorities arrested 23-year-old Kyshan Brinkley and 26-year-old Jacquan Lee, on first-degree murder charges. Herman Clarke says it wasn't the first time gun shots rang out nearby.

"There's about three," Clarke said. "This is the third time. Across the street there was a couple. I been here 13 years there's like four shootings right in this area here so."

He says he hopes that someone comes forward with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis and Goins.

"It might help," Clarke said. "I mean people, ya know, people don't wanna talk, they ain't gonna talk. They got something to hide, I guess. I don't know."

If you have any information, call Pottstown police or Montgomery County detectives.