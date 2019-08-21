Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A rain washed and tattered teddy bear rests at the base of street signs, amid candles that have long been blown out.
"Nope, I don't hear nothing about it no more," Herman Clarke of Pottstown said.
This neighborhood has since gone silent following the deadly shooting of Keith Robinson on March 30, at the corner of Walnut and York streets in Pottstown.
Now, the Montgomery County District Attorney is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of 18-year-old Elijah Davis and 26-year-old Derrick Goins, the final two suspects in Robinson's murder.
"I think it's a good idea," Clarke said. "Hope they catch the guys you know what I mean? Money talks. People might open up their mouth for money."
As the fading memorial remains the only reminder of that night, one man who lives nearby still hears it in his head.
"I was asleep," he said. "I was laying down asleep and I heard ‘Pop, pop, pop!'"
Earlier this month, authorities arrested 23-year-old Kyshan Brinkley and 26-year-old Jacquan Lee, on first-degree murder charges. Herman Clarke says it wasn't the first time gun shots rang out nearby.
"There's about three," Clarke said. "This is the third time. Across the street there was a couple. I been here 13 years there's like four shootings right in this area here so."
He says he hopes that someone comes forward with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis and Goins.
"It might help," Clarke said. "I mean people, ya know, people don't wanna talk, they ain't gonna talk. They got something to hide, I guess. I don't know."
If you have any information, call Pottstown police or Montgomery County detectives.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
On a steamy summer Monday night, dozens of kids sprinted up and down the court outside the Ricketts Center in Pottstown, a place many call home.Read More »
- Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one
- US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly
- More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers
- KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant
- 9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club
- 'Preston's Pantry Project' collects 32,000+ pounds of food
Latest From The Newsroom
- Watching for strong storms as temperatures stay very warm, humidity stays high
- Phillipsburg considering rent control ordinance
- Berks bus drivers gear up for new school year
- Bethlehem City Councilman accuses colleagues of talking 'behind the scenes'
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Updated Wellness checklist for students headed to college
- Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects
- Cone Appétit offers comfort foods in a bread cone
- Police: Man dead after shooting in Reading
- Cumru Township Commissioners name new vice president