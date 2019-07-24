Robert Mueller due to testify before House committee Wednesday

He is one of the most anticipated witnesses to testify on Capitol Hill, but what we will hear from Robert Mueller is still a mystery.

Will it only be information in the report, or will the Judiciary Committee get him to say more?

Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee say they won't talk strategy, but are prepared.

Two years after the investigation started, Mueller will sit down and testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee to talk about the findings in his 448-page report.

Democratic members of the committee say they want Americans to pay attention to those findings.

Back in April a heavily redacted report was released by Attorney General William Barr, but findings that were revealed included Mueller saying the Trump campaign expected to benefit from stolen information released by the Russians.

The Mueller investigation led to seven people pleading guilty or being convicted of crimes.

Freshman Congresswoman Madeleine Dean of Montgomery County says she expects Mueller to stick to the findings in the report, as the Justice Department has instructed him to. But Dean says it's up to the Judiciary Committee to ask very careful questions.

"We have one goal in mind. It's not to showcase us, it is to showcase the facts, the evidence, the lawlessness. The American people deserve that information," Dean said.

Republicans are not speaking about Mueller's testimony, but they're expected to defend Trump and try to poke holes in Mueller's investigation.

President Trump has called the probe a "witch hunt."

"I saw Mueller is testifying tomorrow. Again, how many times? Two and a half years," Trump said during a stop in Detroit.

Mueller will also testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee.