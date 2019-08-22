School district's tax rate flub led to $900K deficit

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district say a single-digit tax rate typo created a nearly $900,000 deficit.

A school board resolution from the Pennsbury School District in Falls Township near Levittown incorrectly set the millage rate for the upcoming school year.

The district's chief financial officer says the error wasn't caught before tax bills were sent out. Higher than assessed property values and a higher-than-normal tax collection rate in the district has made up most of the deficit.