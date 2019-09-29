Sly Fox Brewing Company holds annual Can Jam Music Festival
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One of Montgomery County's largest music festivals rocked Pottstown Saturday.
The annual Can Jam Music Festival is hosted by the Sly Fox Brewing Company.
It features independent musicians and fun activities for visitors while they enjoy the music, like Frisbee throwing.
