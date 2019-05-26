Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A World War II soldier who died in 1944 was returned home this Memorial Day Weekend and finally laid to rest.
Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Carl M. Shaffer was buried in his hometown of Pottstown, Montgomery County Saturday. He was recently accounted for and identified after being recovered from a cemetery established by the U.S. on Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands during the war.
On Jan. 21, 1944, Shaffer was a member of the 38th Bombardment Squadron, 30th Bombardment Group, stationed at Hawkins Field, Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands. During a combat mission, the B-24J bomber aircraft he was on crashed into Tarawa lagoon shortly after takeoff.
Shaffer, a radio operator, and the nine other servicemen on the aircraft were killed. Shaffer’s body was not found during the initial recovery attempt.
