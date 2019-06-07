Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Some local students are celebrating a milestone in a fun way.

Kids at Springfield Elementary School in Springfield Township were throwing pies at their principal Friday as a reward for reaching their reading goal for the year.

Scott Davis had his goggles on as he stood in the bullseye spot. He put on a brave face as the sweet treats came at him.

This is the fifth time Principal Davis has done something crazy to help the kids celebrate.

Last year they socked him with water balloons.