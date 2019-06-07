Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Some local students are celebrating a milestone in a fun way.
Kids at Springfield Elementary School in Springfield Township were throwing pies at their principal Friday as a reward for reaching their reading goal for the year.
Scott Davis had his goggles on as he stood in the bullseye spot. He put on a brave face as the sweet treats came at him.
This is the fifth time Principal Davis has done something crazy to help the kids celebrate.
Last year they socked him with water balloons.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal
Kids at Springfield Elementary School in Springfield Township were throwing pies at their principal Friday as a reward for reaching their reading goal for the year.Read More »
- State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign
- Man killed in construction accident along Pa. Turnpike identified
- Sikorsky closing Pennsylvania helicopter plant by year's end
- Montco man victim of fatal motorcycle-tractor crash in Oley
- Chester County cops help deliver baby girl before ambulance arrives
- Another device found in Washington Township in relation to recent explosions
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township
- Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
- Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County
- World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading
- Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle
- Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda
- Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem
- Money Matters: Cheap ways to fight fleas this summer
- LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah
- "Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library