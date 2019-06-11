State police request help in locating missing Nockamixon boater
Asking two kayakers to come forward
HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Barracks is asking for assistance from the public regarding the disappearance of Gregory Nacios in the area of Lake Nockamixon.
Nacios' boat was found unattended near the spillway of Lake Nockamixon on June 4. Nacios' belongings were found on the boat, officials said.
Through the course of the investigation, police have learned that two kayakers had reported seeing a male inside Nacios' boat approximately three hours before the 911 call that reported him missing.
It is requested that those kayakers contact Trooper Jordan Rhodes of the Pennsylvania State Police at 215-766-5031.
Any member of the public who believes they have information associated with Nacios' disappeared are requested to contact Trooper Rhodes.
The Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their efforts to locate Nacios, 43, of Harleysville.
