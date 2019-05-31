Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County
UPPER SALFORD TWP., Pa. - Hundreds were without power in Montgomery County after strong storms Wednesday destroyed trees, wires and property.
The damage was especially bad in Upper Salford and Lower Frederick townships, where straight line winds between 80 and 110 mph swept through around 5:45 p.m.
Nearly everyone in Upper Salford was off the grid as crews worked to clear hundreds of downed trees and wires.
At one point, nearly half the streets were closed because of one blockage or another. It's estimated as many as 100 homes were severely impacted.
One resident said reality is sinking after the winds snapped trees like toothpicks, leveled his garage like and had no mercy for his classic car.
"The Astro is now a pancake, both tires, blown out, and it's gone. I think it's history," said Ken Graupner said.
He thought it could have been worse. The winds, hail, and rain had him fearing for his home and his safety.
A command post was set up at the Upper Salford fire department, where responders braced for potentially more severe storms Thurdsay.
Officials have also set up at Old Goshenhoppen Church, where residents can go to charge up their phones and get ice.
They're recommending people in the community consider staying with family or friends until power is restored.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home
Staring at the massive tree crushing her Doylestown home, Carol Hubing has just one question. "Where will we live?"Read More »
- Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County
- Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages
- Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
- Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Showers depart leaving a pleasant, mostly sunny Friday
- Updated NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
- Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County
- Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
- Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief