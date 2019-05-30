Southeastern PA

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:55 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Severe storms have swept through our area over the last two days, with Bucks County taking much of the hit Wednesday.

The storms left a big mark in Doylestown in particular.

Branches were snapped off like twigs, downed trees completely blocked roads and wires were down while thousands of people remained without power Thursday.

The national Weather Service determined that the damage sustained from the storm was caused by straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph.

Crews worked around the county Thursday to reopen roads and restore power.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but residents say the torrential downpours, golf ball-sized hail and swirling winds are scary enough.

Some schools were closed Thursday while others ran on a two-hour delay. Bucks County government offices and courts were also closed due to power outages Thursday.

A tornado Wednesday afternoon caused damage in northern Bucks County, near the Lehigh County line, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Tornadoes on Tuesday left their mark in Berks County and Sussex County, New Jersey.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

07:46 PM

  • SSW 7 mph
  • 22°
  • 90%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown

Man accused in nearly 40-year-old Bucks County cold case headed to trial

Man accused in nearly 40-year-old Bucks County cold case headed to trial

Former volunteer firefighter headed to trial for allegedly torching own home
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

Former volunteer firefighter headed to trial for allegedly torching own home

Philadelphia mayor fends off 2 challengers in Dems' primary
Matt Rourke/AP

Philadelphia mayor fends off 2 challengers in Dems' primary

Fire tears through garage in Perkasie
Mike Nester

Fire tears through garage in Perkasie

Quakertown Police hold retirement ceremony for K9 Officer Fury

Quakertown Police hold retirement ceremony for K9 Officer Fury

New voting system debuts in Montgomery County Tuesday

New voting system debuts in Montgomery County Tuesday

Man arrested in Pottstown for assaulting officer in April
69 News

Man arrested in Pottstown for assaulting officer in April

Public viewing announced for state trooper who died while on duty

Public viewing announced for state trooper who died while on duty

Fire destroys garage in Quakertown

Fire destroys garage in Quakertown

Quakertown moves to amend rules governing multifamily dwellings
69 News

Quakertown moves to amend rules governing multifamily dwellings

Montgomery County launches new voting system Tuesday

Montgomery County launches new voting system Tuesday

Montgomery County man dies after motorcycle accident

Montgomery County man dies after motorcycle accident

PA state trooper passes away while on duty

PA state trooper passes away while on duty

Bucks County man charged after striking nurse's aide
iStock/amphotora

Bucks County man charged after striking nurse's aide

Local police officers, firefighters, students celebrate boy finishing last round of chemotherapy
Richland Township Police Department

Local police officers, firefighters, students celebrate boy finishing last round of chemotherapy

Company finance director accused of using company credit cards for personal purchases

Company finance director accused of using company credit cards for personal purchases

Free gift cards for military personnel, first responders at Star Buick GMC

Free gift cards for military personnel, first responders at Star Buick GMC

DA: Use of crystal meth on the rise in southeastern Pa.

DA: Use of crystal meth on the rise in southeastern Pa.

Bucks County SPCA needs help after rescuing 160+ cats, dogs over past week
69 News

Bucks County SPCA needs help after rescuing 160+ cats, dogs over past week

15-year-old in custody in connection with bomb threat at Pennridge High School
69 News

15-year-old in custody in connection with bomb threat at Pennridge High School

State grant aims to make Pottstown Middle School safer
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

State grant aims to make Pottstown Middle School safer

Man pleads guilty in deadly case of horseplay in Muhlenberg
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Man pleads guilty in deadly case of horseplay in Muhlenberg

Former Palisades teacher, coach charged with sex assault

Former Palisades teacher, coach charged with sex assault

2 charged in stabbing of man in Pottstown

2 charged in stabbing of man in Pottstown

State police investigate reported rape involving juvenile

State police investigate reported rape involving juvenile

Students, police involved in fight at Norristown carnival
iStock/amphotora

Students, police involved in fight at Norristown carnival

Police: Man stabbed in chest in Pottstown

Police: Man stabbed in chest in Pottstown

Inmate charged in death of cellmate after alleged beating
iStock/allanswart

Inmate charged in death of cellmate after alleged beating

Montco inmate charged in deadly attack of cellmate

Montco inmate charged in deadly attack of cellmate

PUC approves water utility rate hike for Aqua Pennsylvania
iStock / Elenathewise

PUC approves water utility rate hike for Aqua Pennsylvania

Help wanted: Sly Fox hiring for new taphouse in Wyomissing
69 News

Help wanted: Sly Fox hiring for new taphouse in Wyomissing

Man breaks into home, says he thought daughter was inside

Man breaks into home, says he thought daughter was inside

Judge: Bucks bombing suspect can remain free on bail
69 News

Judge: Bucks bombing suspect can remain free on bail

Bucks County mom pleads guilty in baby's death from drug-tainted breast milk
Bucks County Attorney's Office via CNN

Bucks County mom pleads guilty in baby's death from drug-tainted breast milk

Pottstown may add Boyertown to transit route

Pottstown may add Boyertown to transit route

Giant parent reports solid 1Q despite Stop & Shop strike
Google

Giant parent reports solid 1Q despite Stop & Shop strike

Bail revoked for man accused in Bucks County bombings

Bail revoked for man accused in Bucks County bombings

Harleysville firefighter accused of setting own home on fire
MGN

Harleysville firefighter accused of setting own home on fire

Going global: McDonald's menu to feature worldwide favorites
McDonald's

Going global: McDonald's menu to feature worldwide favorites

David Montgomery, Philadelphia Phillies chairman, dies at 72
Philadelphia Phillies

David Montgomery, Philadelphia Phillies chairman, dies at 72

Dozens of cats, many dead, found inside Doylestown home

Dozens of cats, many dead, found inside Doylestown home

David Surman bail revocation hearing resumes Wednesday

David Surman bail revocation hearing resumes Wednesday

DA: Accused Bucks bomber used fake names to buy chemicals

DA: Accused Bucks bomber used fake names to buy chemicals

New farmer's market looking to stand out in Upper Pottsgrove

New farmer's market looking to stand out in Upper Pottsgrove

Residents pack Pottstown Police Department community meeting

Residents pack Pottstown Police Department community meeting

Student in custody after online threat made against Pottsgrove High School
69 News

Student in custody after online threat made against Pottsgrove High School

Pottstown police chief upping patrols in response to recent violence

Pottstown police chief upping patrols in response to recent violence