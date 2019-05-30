Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Severe storms have swept through our area over the last two days, with Bucks County taking much of the hit Wednesday.

The storms left a big mark in Doylestown in particular.

Branches were snapped off like twigs, downed trees completely blocked roads and wires were down while thousands of people remained without power Thursday.

The national Weather Service determined that the damage sustained from the storm was caused by straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph.

Crews worked around the county Thursday to reopen roads and restore power.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but residents say the torrential downpours, golf ball-sized hail and swirling winds are scary enough.

Some schools were closed Thursday while others ran on a two-hour delay. Bucks County government offices and courts were also closed due to power outages Thursday.

A tornado Wednesday afternoon caused damage in northern Bucks County, near the Lehigh County line, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Tornadoes on Tuesday left their mark in Berks County and Sussex County, New Jersey.