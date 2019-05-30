Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Severe storms have swept through our area over the last two days, with Bucks County taking much of the hit Wednesday.
The storms left a big mark in Doylestown in particular.
Branches were snapped off like twigs, downed trees completely blocked roads and wires were down while thousands of people remained without power Thursday.
The national Weather Service determined that the damage sustained from the storm was caused by straight line winds of 60 to 80 mph.
Crews worked around the county Thursday to reopen roads and restore power.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but residents say the torrential downpours, golf ball-sized hail and swirling winds are scary enough.
Some schools were closed Thursday while others ran on a two-hour delay. Bucks County government offices and courts were also closed due to power outages Thursday.
A tornado Wednesday afternoon caused damage in northern Bucks County, near the Lehigh County line, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
Tornadoes on Tuesday left their mark in Berks County and Sussex County, New Jersey.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
Nearly everyone in Upper Salford Township is off the grid. There are hundreds of downed trees that took wires down with them.Read More »
- Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages
- Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
- Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper
- Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school
Latest From The Newsroom
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Updated As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- Updated Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
- Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department
- Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
- Updated Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window