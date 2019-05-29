Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chicken pox cannot return to school
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) notified the Quakertown Community School District on Tuesday that students at Pfaff Elementary School in Milford Township who have not been immunized for varicella/chicken pox will not be permitted to return for the remainder of this school year.
In a letter addressed to the Principal of Pfaff Elementary, the BCDH's Director Dr. David C. Damsker wrote his department has "investigated several cases of varicella/chicken pox occurring in students at Pfaff Elementary School over the past 21 days."
Citing state law, Damsker says students at Pfaff Elementary School who have not been immunized for chicken pox will not be permitted to return for the rest of the year.
The letter says the unvaccinated kids' exclusion from school is effective May 28, reading in part, "The exclusion is to continue for 21 days after the onset of the most recent case of Chickenpox illness."
The letter says day 21 would be June 17, so those kids would miss the rest of the school year as the last day of school is scheduled for June 14.
The district sent a letter to parents explaining these are considered medically excused absences.
Employees at the school are also encouraged to get the vaccine if they have not had chickenpox or been vaccinated.
Last Friday, the principal sent out an email to the Pfaff community titled "Important Health Notice," informing parents and guardians that students may have been exposed to chickenpox while attending the elementary school.
The district says it will keep parents and students informed if the outbreak spreads to another school.
It's not clear how many students this ruling impacts but children kept out of school can come back immediately after they're vaccinated as long as they provide proof or if they can have a doctor confirm they've had chicken pox in the past.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong or severe
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm and areas of patchy fog. Low: 65 WEDNESDAY: Warm with periods of clouds and sunshine; a shower and a thunderstorm around, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to...Read More »
- Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chicken pox cannot return to school
- Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison
- Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building
- Bucks Co. SPCA pressing charges against cat owner after more than 100 cats rescued
- SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
- Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tornado confirmed in Berks, damage to homes reported
- Shelters being set up after storm causes heavy damage in Caernarvon Township
- Two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong or severe
- Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chicken pox cannot return to school
- PHOTOS: Extensive storm damage, hail in Berks
- Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man
- Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison
- ALDI hearing to be rescheduled by Spring Township
- Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9 percent tax increase
- Residents react after hail hits Spring Township