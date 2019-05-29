Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chicken pox cannot return to school

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) notified the Quakertown Community School District on Tuesday that students at Pfaff Elementary School in Milford Township who have not been immunized for varicella/chicken pox will not be permitted to return for the remainder of this school year.

In a letter addressed to the Principal of Pfaff Elementary, the BCDH's Director Dr. David C. Damsker wrote his department has "investigated several cases of varicella/chicken pox occurring in students at Pfaff Elementary School over the past 21 days."

Citing state law, Damsker says students at Pfaff Elementary School who have not been immunized for chicken pox will not be permitted to return for the rest of the year.

The letter says the unvaccinated kids' exclusion from school is effective May 28, reading in part, "The exclusion is to continue for 21 days after the onset of the most recent case of Chickenpox illness."

The letter says day 21 would be June 17, so those kids would miss the rest of the school year as the last day of school is scheduled for June 14.

The district sent a letter to parents explaining these are considered medically excused absences.

Employees at the school are also encouraged to get the vaccine if they have not had chickenpox or been vaccinated.

Last Friday, the principal sent out an email to the Pfaff community titled "Important Health Notice," informing parents and guardians that students may have been exposed to chickenpox while attending the elementary school.

The district says it will keep parents and students informed if the outbreak spreads to another school.

It's not clear how many students this ruling impacts but children kept out of school can come back immediately after they're vaccinated as long as they provide proof or if they can have a doctor confirm they've had chicken pox in the past.