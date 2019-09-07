Tariff, opioid crisis concerns highlight economic forum hosted by Sen. Pat Toomey
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey led an economic forum at the Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce on Friday morning.
Toomey sat down with local business leaders to discuss concerns regarding their companies and the economic climate.
Presidents and CEOs focused much of their attention on tariffs on China. President Donald Trump placed a 25% trade tax on hundreds of goods imported from China last July, Toomey said.
Toomey says that by the end of the year, the US could have tariffs on all Chinese goods at an average rate of 24%. Toomey acknowledged a recent economic slowdown, which he said is the result of trade uncertainty.
Trump also said he would put a 5% tax on Mexican goods in response to immigration issues, which, according to Toomey, the president could do if he deemed the issue a security threat. However, the tariff was not implemented.
To prevent any abuse of that power, Toomey says that he has created a new bill regarding trade laws which would mandate a vote in Congress before a president could impose a trade tax using a national security threat rationale.
"It's not just national security," said CEO of Bracalente Manufacturing Group Ron Bracalente. "It's jobs. We felt that, and our customers have felt that. Our number one customer is Streamlight down in Norristown."
Bracalente says he is indifferent to the tariffs. He says he sees the benefits, but also the drawbacks.
Streamlight, which produces lighting tools, is getting a tariff for every product that they make.
"Every flashlight that they produce has Chinese concept because of the LEDs, switches, and all of the technology in them is just not available in this country," said Bracalente. "They're taking a hit. This could put them out of business and put suppliers like me under pressure."
Adtell Inc. and The Fiber Optics Marketplace President Chris LaBonge shared similar thoughts.
LaBonge said that he wasn't losing a lot of business as a result, but that it is opening up dialogue with previously competitive Chinese companies that didn't communicate before.
"Some Chinese companies are now starting to reach out and say ‘how do we work together? Because the cost of these tariffs are going to impact us, what can we do to work together to maintain that market'," said LaBonge.
Opioid Crisis
The opioid crisis was also discussed.
When asked how the federal government was planning on solving the issue, Toomey said that a lot of funds had been allocated and bills introduced, but that they were doing a horrible job at tackling the problem.
Toomey also cited a shortage of EMS workers to assist with opioid-related emergencies. He asked what the county was doing with the workforce in order to solve that issue.
Bucks County Community College President Dr. Stephanie Shanblatt said that they have a training program for emergency personnel with a 90% success rate. The program admits about 300 students every year.
Shanblatt says that even though the training program is successful, it is expensive to run, equipment heavy, and time-intensive. She says that the school is currently looking for solutions to create a shorter term training program.
