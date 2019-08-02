Team working to restore Ghost Light Inn in Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pa. - The team that restored the Bucks County Playhouse is at again with the Ghost Light Inn, located right next door.

The Playhouse Inn was designed to play off the historic Bucks County Playhouse. However, over the years it took on too many roles.

Now, more than 60 years later, it's been restored to its original vision with the name the Ghost Light Inn.

"The Ghost Light Inn's name is actually a theatrical tradition of having a one, solitary ghost light left on the stage, left illuminated, at night when there are no productions so that the ghosts that live in the theater can perform at night and the superstition is if you do that they'll be nice to you," said Hope Horowitz, who represents Kevin and Sherri Daugherty.

Kevin and Sherri restored the Playhouse, and now the inn.

"There are 12 rooms, eight of which have a water front view," Horowitz said.

It also has as a new event space, which opens up to a promenade right on the Delaware River.

It offers a contemporary boutique hotel, that pays respect to the original playhouse inn.

"The stone on the stairs really is remarkable, it is original to the building," Horowitz said.