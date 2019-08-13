Teen who won $3 million in Fortnite tournament becomes high profile victim of swatting

UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Police responded to the home of a Montgomery County teen who recently won millions in a video game tournament Saturday night, but it was all a prank.

It's called swatting, and now Kyle Giersdorf, the teen who won $3 million in a Fortnite tournament recently, is the highest profile victim of the crime.

Upper Pottsgrove police say someone called them posing as Giersdorf.

The caller said he'd killed his father and tied up his mother.

Police surrounded the Upper Pottsgrove home but quickly determined everything was ok. No one has been arrested.