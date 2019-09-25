The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Flying Deutschman food truck is a beautiful mix of old-world authentic cuisine, and the new-concept of a 'mobile restaurant.'
Owner Stirling Sowerby says just because he's on the road, doesn't mean his food takes a back seat.
He prides himself on using authentic German recipes and creating dishes that are crafted with a labor of love.
His popular schnitzel dishes are served with mouth-watering sides like red cabbage, German home fries and house-made potato salad.
He also serves his bratwurst in the "authentic style" - no bread, all flavor.
Stirling says he's known as "that crazy pirate guy" and his popularity is working.
For a menu full of flavor, and a captain with even more flair, check out their Facebook page.
