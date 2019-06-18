Southeastern PA

Tight-knit community mourns Perkasie police chief who died suddenly

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 06:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 09:46 PM EDT

Tight-knit community mourns Perkasie police chief who died suddenly

PERKASIE, Pa. - Perkasie, Bucks County, is a place where patriotism parades through downtown, porches become conduits to the past, and where a November opening of a bridge draws an entire town.

"I call it a late-1800s, early-1900s kind of community," said Mayor John Hollenbach.

A place where police are more than just officers in uniform. So when Perkasie police Chief Steven Hillias died suddenly Sunday, it tore through the fabric of this tight-knit community.

"I just thought oh no, oh no. Someone who helped to keep the community together and to lose that it's tough," said Betty Graver, Executive Director of the Pennridge Chamber of Commerce.

Graver worked with Chief Hillias on a variety of events.

"Was fantastic and as a man, no matter where you saw him, he would stop and talk," Graver said.

Hillias joined the force in 1997, made sergeant in 2003, and rose to chief 11 years later.

The 49-year-old father of two apparently collapsed with family on Father's Day.

"It wasn't just a chief and mayor, it was a true friendship," Mayor Hollenbach said.

"He had the same relationship with his department. He wasn't just a chief to them, he was also a friend."

The department said Chief Hillias was extremely likable and had an open door for anyone.

"Nothing can prepare you for this. Unbelievable," said Springfield Township Chief Michael McDonald.

Hillias' reach extended to McDonald, too. The pair worked on task forces together and shared the common ground of small-town personal policing.

"He just stepped up to the plate every time he was needed," McDonald said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

04:11 AM

  • ESE 3 mph
  • 19°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Chester County man accused of drilling holes in fitting room walls faces new charges

Chester County man accused of drilling holes in fitting room walls faces new charges

Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks

Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks

State police request help in locating missing Nockamixon boater
Jonathan Payne

State police request help in locating missing Nockamixon boater

Man killed after vehicle strikes telephone pole
Upper Southampton Township Police Department

Man killed after vehicle strikes telephone pole

KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children
69 News

KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children

5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls

Pottstown gets good financial grades
69 News

Pottstown gets good financial grades

Crews searching for boater who went missing from Lake Nockamixon
Jonathan Payne

Crews searching for boater who went missing from Lake Nockamixon

Doylestown museum gets its own category on Jeopardy

Doylestown museum gets its own category on Jeopardy

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal

Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal

State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus

State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign

Man killed in construction accident along Pa. Turnpike identified

Man killed in construction accident along Pa. Turnpike identified

Sikorsky closing Pennsylvania helicopter plant by year's end

Sikorsky closing Pennsylvania helicopter plant by year's end

Montco man victim of fatal motorcycle-tractor crash in Oley
69 News

Montco man victim of fatal motorcycle-tractor crash in Oley

Chester County cops help deliver baby girl before ambulance arrives

Chester County cops help deliver baby girl before ambulance arrives

Another device found in Washington Township in relation to recent explosions

Another device found in Washington Township in relation to recent explosions

Quakertown School District's Dr. Hoffman chosen for National Women's Leadership Consortium

Quakertown School District's Dr. Hoffman chosen for National Women's Leadership Consortium

Pottstown Borough Council to support Governor Wolf's Restore Pennsylvania plan

Pottstown Borough Council to support Governor Wolf's Restore Pennsylvania plan

Worker killed in construction accident along Pa. Turnpike near Lansdale

Worker killed in construction accident along Pa. Turnpike near Lansdale

Bridge in Tinicum Township closed after being hit by truck
Thinkstock

Bridge in Tinicum Township closed after being hit by truck

3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization

3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming

Trace Adkins to perform at Quakertown's Sounds of Summer concert series

Trace Adkins to perform at Quakertown's Sounds of Summer concert series

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border
69 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border

Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain

Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain

Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday

Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday

Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial

Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County

Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
69 News

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says

Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages

Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home

Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper

Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper

Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school

Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks
Zach DeWever | 69 News

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks

Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chickenpox cannot return to school
69 News

Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chickenpox cannot return to school

Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison

Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown area
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown area

Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building
Richland Township Police

Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building

Bucks Co. SPCA pressing charges against cat owner after more than 100 cats rescued

Bucks Co. SPCA pressing charges against cat owner after more than 100 cats rescued

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy

Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ

Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ

Pottstown Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members

Pottstown Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown