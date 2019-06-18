Tight-knit community mourns Perkasie police chief who died suddenly

PERKASIE, Pa. - Perkasie, Bucks County, is a place where patriotism parades through downtown, porches become conduits to the past, and where a November opening of a bridge draws an entire town.

"I call it a late-1800s, early-1900s kind of community," said Mayor John Hollenbach.

A place where police are more than just officers in uniform. So when Perkasie police Chief Steven Hillias died suddenly Sunday, it tore through the fabric of this tight-knit community.

"I just thought oh no, oh no. Someone who helped to keep the community together and to lose that it's tough," said Betty Graver, Executive Director of the Pennridge Chamber of Commerce.

Graver worked with Chief Hillias on a variety of events.

"Was fantastic and as a man, no matter where you saw him, he would stop and talk," Graver said.

Hillias joined the force in 1997, made sergeant in 2003, and rose to chief 11 years later.

The 49-year-old father of two apparently collapsed with family on Father's Day.

"It wasn't just a chief and mayor, it was a true friendship," Mayor Hollenbach said.

"He had the same relationship with his department. He wasn't just a chief to them, he was also a friend."

The department said Chief Hillias was extremely likable and had an open door for anyone.

"Nothing can prepare you for this. Unbelievable," said Springfield Township Chief Michael McDonald.

Hillias' reach extended to McDonald, too. The pair worked on task forces together and shared the common ground of small-town personal policing.

"He just stepped up to the plate every time he was needed," McDonald said.