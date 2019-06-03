Trace Adkins to perform at Quakertown's Sounds of Summer concert series
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Country singer Trace Adkins will perform at Quakertown's third annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series in August.
The concert series, presented by Sands Auto Group, will consist of six concerts throughout the summer.
Adkins will close out the series on Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Univest Performance Center.
Tickets are available at Quakertownevents.com. Both reserved seating and general admission tickets are available online but are expected to sell out very quickly.
Tickets are $39 each for general admission (lawn), and reserved seats range from $69 to $99 depending on the seat location.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all shows. Trace Adkins' opening act is country artist Kendal Conrad, who will take the stage at 7 p.m. Trace Adkins will take the stage at approximately 8 p.m.
