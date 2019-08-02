Tractor-trailer fire, fuel leak closes Route 309 in Montco
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Part of Route 309 was closed was closed for hours Friday in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
A tractor-trailer caught fire around 7:45 a.m. on Route 309 south near Church Road in Hatfield Township, authorities said.
No one was injured, but hazmat and PennDOT crews were called to the scene to clean up leaking fuel.
Route 309 was closed in both directions in the area while crews worked to clean up. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Tractor-trailer fire, fuel leak closes Route 309 in Montco
Route 309 was closed for hours Friday but reopened shortly after 1 p.m.Read More »
- Team working to restore Ghost Light Inn in Bucks County
- 2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown
- Former teacher charged with sex assault headed to trial
- Carpenter posts sales gains to close fiscal 2019
- Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail
- Losses continue for PREIT in second quarter
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Community rallies around boy shot in Reading
- Updated Easton firefighter who broke fall of woman jumping from house fire continues to recover
- Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019
- Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Health Beat: Bone scalpel gets girl back in the groove
- Red Cross to provide counselors Saturday for residents affected by police-involved shooting
- Man who died in Allentown police-involved shooting died of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
- Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search
- Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident
- Man accused of setting mobile home on fire headed to trial