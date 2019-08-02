Tractor-trailer fire, fuel leak closes Route 309 in Montco

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Part of Route 309 was closed was closed for hours Friday in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

A tractor-trailer caught fire around 7:45 a.m. on Route 309 south near Church Road in Hatfield Township, authorities said.

No one was injured, but hazmat and PennDOT crews were called to the scene to clean up leaking fuel.

Route 309 was closed in both directions in the area while crews worked to clean up. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

69 News