Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown plans to honor a celebrated figure in the anti-slavery movement of the 1800s.
On Wednesday night, the Quakertown Borough Council approved a request to hold a dedication ceremony in September at the historic home of Richard Moore, a stationmaster on the Bucks County Underground Railroad.
The ceremony to place a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker at the Richard Moore House at 401 S. Main St. will take place on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.
The dedication has been a long time coming, according to Jack Schick, president of the Quakertown Historical Society. Three applications had been submitted to the commission, starting in 2006 with the final application being approved in 2018.
"It's an extremely complicated process," Schick said.
He credited the Richland Library Company in getting the application finally approved.
"They did a lot of research and came up with the names of slaves and families that went through Moore's place," Schick said. "That information put us over the top for the state marker."
Schick also recognized the efforts of Robert Leight, the author of "Richard Moore and the Underground Railroad at Quakertown," for starting the application process.
"I'm enthused by the fact that Dr. Leight is alive to see this," Schick said. "He's said, ‘I didn't think I'd live to see this.'"
Moore – a member of the Richland Friends, or Quakers – was a teacher, then the owner and operator of a successful redware pottery business.
By the 1830s, his home and the adjoining pottery buildings served as an important stop on the Underground Railroad in southeastern Pennsylvania.
By the Civil War, about 600 escaped slaves were documented to have come under Moore's care on their risky journey to freedom.
In addition to the marker dedication, a community-wide celebration is also scheduled to take place, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.
There will be self-guided tours of Quakertown's historic buildings, walking tours of the borough's historic Main Street corridor and free entertainment for all ages. Several organizations in the Quakertown community will be involved with the event.
Main Street will be closed from Edgemont Avenue to 10th Street from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
Stop by a store between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for a free slurpee to celebrate 7/11 day.Read More »
- Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
- Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
- Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses
- Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death
- Bridge in Bucks County reopens ahead of schedule
- Police searching for suspect in Milford Township bank robbery
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
- Updated Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
- Updated Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
- Updated PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
- Updated TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- 2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case