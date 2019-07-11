BREAKING NEWS

Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown

Jul 10, 2019

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown plans to honor a celebrated figure in the anti-slavery movement of the 1800s.

On Wednesday night, the Quakertown Borough Council approved a request to hold a dedication ceremony in September at the historic home of Richard Moore, a stationmaster on the Bucks County Underground Railroad.

The ceremony to place a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker at the Richard Moore House at 401 S. Main St. will take place on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.

The dedication has been a long time coming, according to Jack Schick, president of the Quakertown Historical Society. Three applications had been submitted to the commission, starting in 2006 with the final application being approved in 2018.

"It's an extremely complicated process," Schick said.

He credited the Richland Library Company in getting the application finally approved.

"They did a lot of research and came up with the names of slaves and families that went through Moore's place," Schick said. "That information put us over the top for the state marker."

Schick also recognized the efforts of Robert Leight, the author of "Richard Moore and the Underground Railroad at Quakertown," for starting the application process.

"I'm enthused by the fact that Dr. Leight is alive to see this," Schick said. "He's said, ‘I didn't think I'd live to see this.'"

Moore – a member of the Richland Friends, or Quakers – was a teacher, then the owner and operator of a successful redware pottery business.

By the 1830s, his home and the adjoining pottery buildings served as an important stop on the Underground Railroad in southeastern Pennsylvania.

By the Civil War, about 600 escaped slaves were documented to have come under Moore's care on their risky journey to freedom.

In addition to the marker dedication, a community-wide celebration is also scheduled to take place, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

There will be self-guided tours of Quakertown's historic buildings, walking tours of the borough's historic Main Street corridor and free entertainment for all ages. Several organizations in the Quakertown community will be involved with the event.

Main Street will be closed from Edgemont Avenue to 10th Street from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

