U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning U.S. Route 422 motorists that they will encounter several travel restrictions next week at various locations in Montgomery and Chester counties for construction activities on two separate projects.
Weather permitting, the work schedule is as follows:
• Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., a right lane closure will be in place on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Oaks and U.S. 202 interchanges.
• Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages will occur on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Route 363 (Trooper Road) and U.S. 202 interchanges.
• Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages will occur on westbound U.S. 422 between the U.S. 202 and Route 363 (Trooper Road) interchanges.
• Thursday, June 27, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., westbound U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured between Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and the split with Benjamin Franklin Highway. During the closure, westbound U.S. 422 motorists will exit at Route 100 and take High Street to Benjamin Franklin Highway to access westbound U.S. 422.
• Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., eastbound U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured from the split with Benjamin Franklin Highway to Route 100 (Pottstown Pike). During the overnight closure, eastbound U.S. 422 motorists will be directed to continue on Benjamin Franklin Highway/High Street and turn right onto southbound Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) to access the ramp to eastbound U.S. 422.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 422 near the work areas. In the event of weather, the operations will be postponed until the following night.
For information on these projects and PennDOT's entire U.S. 422 improvement program, visit www.422improvements.com.
