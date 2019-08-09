Vigil held in Pottstown for mass shooting victims

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Multicolored bells sounded as the names of mass shooting victims from El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio echoed through Smith Plaza in Pottstown.

"Whether it happens in your own backyard or across the country we still have to show solidarity," Stephanie Harris Vonwiegen of Sanatoga said.

Elected officials, clergy and community members lit candles and laid out various bouquets of flowers and spread out a brown paper sheet listing all the mass shootings that have happened this year.

"She's only up to April and she's got a 24-foot roll of paper out here already," Pottstown Councilman Donald Lebedynsky said.

Incidents of gun violence in the borough were also on the minds of many who attended.

"In Pottstown and throughout the nation, this is just a terrible tragedy and we just want to come together and show our support and show that there are still decent people in this world," Pottstown Mayor Stephanie Henrick said.

"I feel fear and sadness for everyone that has to go through this," Harris said. "It's avoidable. We don't have to go through this."

People signed and wrote messages on the long brown paper display. Organizers say they plan to deliver the piece to elected officials in Harrisburg.

"So hopefully something like this will give people hope that maybe we can't change the country but we can make this community better," organizer Janet Freedline said.