Witnesses recalled plane was low, wings tipping before crash that killed 3 in Montgomery County
HATBORO, Pa. (AP) - Witnesses told investigators that a small plane was flying low, its wings were tipping and the engine was very loud before it crashed into the backyard of a suburban Philadelphia home earlier this month. All three on board - a husband, wife and their 19-year-old daughter - were killed.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Thursday on the Aug. 8 crash near Hatboro, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.
The report says the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The pilot's flight plan detailed a refueling stop in Columbus, Ohio, with a final destination of St. Louis, Missouri.
The report says shortly after takeoff the pilot was instructed to call the control tower and he did so.There were no other transmissions.
The victims were 60-year-old Jasvir Khurana, 54-year-old Divya Khurana - both doctors in Philadelphia - and their daughter Kiran.
