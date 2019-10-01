Woman dies after SUV hits retaining wall in Bucks

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A woman died after her SUV hit a retaining wall in Bucks County.

Police in Buckingham Township were sent to the 700 block of Route 413 for the report of a single-vehicle accident.

Witnesses reported an SUV had gone off the roadway and onto the property on the 700 block of Durham Road.

The vehicle collided with a small retaining wall, police said.

The driver, a 65-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.