ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Vatican has announced the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict the 16th.

They say he died in the Vatican at 9:30 a.m. Central European Standard Time.

Benedict was 95-years-old.

He was first pope in 600 years to resign.

"He was a faithful son of the Church, and he used his considerable spiritual and intellectual gifts in service of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a champion of clarity regarding the constant teachings of the Church," said Bishop Alfred Schubert, Diocese of Allentown.

Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI this Thursday in St. Peter's Square.

In Allentown, a special Diocesan Memorial Mass for Pope Benedict will be scheduled at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena.

A Vatican spokesperson says "further information will be released as soon as possible.”