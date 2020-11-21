TATAMY, Pa. -- It's just another day on the trail for Brittany Thayer. She's a Special Olympics Athlete who says she's committed to staying fit.
"I got mostly bronze and gold medals," said Thayer.
With her walking sneakers double knotted, she says she could walk all day so WFMZ's Holly Harrar joined her. Brittany is a long-distance walker and runner. With help from her coach, Pam, they set a goal as part of the program's Strides Challenge which pairs athletes with a partner, proving teamwork gets you to the finish line. Brittany and Pam have already obliterated their goal of 200 collective miles walked. Brittany still walks anyway.
"You get some fresh air, get your blood pumping. It's better to be out in public instead of stuck at home doing nothing because you're just going to get bored and fat and you don't want that," said Thayer.
Her coach, Pam still cheers her on each step of the way.
"Keep it up Britt! You're doing a great job," she said over FaceTime.
Thayer has demonstrated setting goals is key as long as you're willing to take the first step.