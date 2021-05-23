Williams Township 1.jpg
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Northampton County.
 
According to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck, police were called to the 900 block of Berger Road in Williams Township just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance with a female screaming.
Williams Township 2.jpg
 
Houck said minutes later a 56-year-old white male was shot by a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
 
A neighbor told 69 News the man who was shot was naked and charging the trooper.  The neighbor said the trooper attempted to use a stun gun on the man before firing his gun.
 
A state police investigator described the man's behavior as erratic.
WIlliams Township drone.jpg
 
State Police and the Northampton County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.
 
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for the very latest on this developing story.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.