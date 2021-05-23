WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Northampton County.
According to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck, police were called to the 900 block of Berger Road in Williams Township just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance with a female screaming.
Houck said minutes later a 56-year-old white male was shot by a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
A neighbor told 69 News the man who was shot was naked and charging the trooper. The neighbor said the trooper attempted to use a stun gun on the man before firing his gun.
A state police investigator described the man's behavior as erratic.
State Police and the Northampton County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for the very latest on this developing story.