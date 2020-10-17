HAMILTON TWP., Pa. -- The pandemic's causing financial hardships we haven't seen in generations.
Now, a food bank in The Poconos is aiming to help struggling families care for their loved ones.
"We're here to help people that need help feeding their pets," Felicia Katz, Furry Friends Food Bank president, said.
On Saturday afternoon, generous donors dropped off bag after bag of dog and cat food as Furry Friends Food Bank celebrated its grand opening in Hamilton Township, Monroe County.
"I've lived here my entire life and I see the struggles. I've worked in a shelter and it's not uncommon to have dogs surrendered because they can't afford them," Katz said.
Katz hopes the initiative helps keep area pets and owners together, especially during a time when many households are struggling financially.
She wants to see less surrenders.
"It's a loss. And the pets are confused, they don't know what's going on. And it's sad. It's just a sad situation. I don't want to see that happen anymore," Katz said.
As the doors officially opened, about a dozen volunteers helped organize the food onto shelves and load cars for those in need.
The cause is close to Keith Weidlich's heart.
He has several rescued animals of his own, including a blind and deaf Yorkie, and decided to drop off a handful of bags.
"We just love our animals to death and I would like other people to do so also without having to get rid of them for financial reasons," Weidlich said.
For Katz, the support from the community is overwhelming.
"There's so much hate in this world right now. And when I see the community coming together, people coming and helping one another, it just makes me... it makes me feel good here," she said.
So far, the food bank has received about two thousand pounds of donated food but need more to keep up with the demand.
Organizers are accepting donations online.