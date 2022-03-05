BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- "I've been looking forward to this my entire life," says Elizabeth Shaw, a Senior at Parkland.
Prom is right around the corner.
And every teen has that dream dress in mind. But the price of that dream dress can be … well … sort of a nightmare.
The YWCA of Bethlehem is a nonprofit group all about empowering women, so stepping in to help high schoolers find that perfect gown for a good price, was a no brainer.
"This event is a great way for us to give back to young women who may not be in a position to experience prom in a way they want to," says Annmarie Supinski, Pop Up Prom Committee member.
The YWCA of Bethlehem hosted a POP-UP-PROM shop at ArtsQuest Saturday, showcasing around 1500 dresses, priced fairly for those who want to look pretty, but not spend a pretty penny.
"We heard about this we figured we'd give it a shot see if we found anything," says Lisa Lance, a mom of a high school senior.
High school juniors and seniors had the opportunity to select two dresses for $20 total, along with accessories of their choice, free of charge.
And because of the help of volunteers, local businesses, and donations, those highschoolers get to not only experience prom day, but get to do it in style.
"This year it's gonna be a real prom that we get to experience," says Gabrielle Lance, a senior at Whitehall High School.
"I'm really excited, I wanted to get something to match my friends, we're gonna go together," says Elizabeth Shaw, a Senior at Parkland.
"We are excited, it'll be our last one together so we're excited," says Shayla Dowdy, a Whitehall Highschool Senior.