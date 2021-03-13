Kellie welcome

Lehigh Valley native Kellie McGlynn has joined the 69 News weather team. Most recently, Kellie worked for WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina. There she covered hurricanes, tornadoes, snow and ice. Her most memorable coverage included an Emmy-nominated 80+ hours covering Hurricane Florence in 2018 and most recently a rare EF-3 tornado in February of 2021.

Kellie says she’s always loved the science of meteorology, but her passion was enhanced when former 69 News Chief Meteorologist Ed Hanna gave a weather presentation at her elementary school, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bethlehem.

After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Bethlehem Township, Kellie attended Millersville University where she received a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Communications with a concentration in Meteorology. She completed two college internships – one at WFMZ and one at FOX 29 in Philadelphia. She also holds an Operational and Broadcast Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University, and is a member of the National Weather Association.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.