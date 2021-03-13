Lehigh Valley native Kellie McGlynn has joined the 69 News weather team. Most recently, Kellie worked for WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina. There she covered hurricanes, tornadoes, snow and ice. Her most memorable coverage included an Emmy-nominated 80+ hours covering Hurricane Florence in 2018 and most recently a rare EF-3 tornado in February of 2021.
Kellie says she’s always loved the science of meteorology, but her passion was enhanced when former 69 News Chief Meteorologist Ed Hanna gave a weather presentation at her elementary school, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bethlehem.
After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Bethlehem Township, Kellie attended Millersville University where she received a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Communications with a concentration in Meteorology. She completed two college internships – one at WFMZ and one at FOX 29 in Philadelphia. She also holds an Operational and Broadcast Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University, and is a member of the National Weather Association.