69 News at Sunrise is happy to introduce a new member of the team!

Blakely McHugh is our new morning and noon reporter.

She's from San Diego, California, and last worked at a news station in southern Oregon.

"I was on the morning show back at my old station, and I love the morning show," she said. "I mean, nobody loves getting up in the middle of the night, but I love the environment and the people, and your personality and the stories you get to tell on a morning show, so I'm super excited to be here."

The 69 News anchors welcomed her on the sunrise show Wednesday morning.