Some students take their education for granted, but at least one local college student realizes how fortunate he is.

Graduating from college is a dream he's been chasing for almost 60 years.

Jim Long, of Allentown, now has a college degree at the age of 77!

He walked across the stage two weeks ago at the PPL Center and accepted his college degree from DeSales University. He finally got his bachelor of arts in management.

This ended a 59-year journey that began back in 1964 when Jim first got college credits while attending seminary in Wynnewood.

He eventually changed career paths and never finished college, but a degree always seemed to be on his mind.

He would take college classes every so often -- a class or two a year -- but the credits are so expensive that he wasn't able to continue.

He worked full time, retired, made it through some financial hardships and said it was hard to see the point in going back to fulfill that dream of finishing college.

But, a friend encouraged him to not give up and he didn't.

He started taking classes again at DeSales University.

Then on May 20, after 59 years and at the age of 77, he became the first person in his family obtain a four-year degree.

His brother says Jim was thankful to just be able to take a deep breath and soak it all in.

Jim says he wants other students to know that life will put up many hurdles and there will be times we will just want to give up, but don't give up -- persevere and overcome.