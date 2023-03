St. Patrick's Day isn't until Friday, but the celebrations are starting early in Bethlehem.

Brittney Ciardi of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce visited WFMZ for a look at events happening Saturday and throughout the week.

There are two whole weekends of celebrations in Bethlehem.

The Cocktail Trail kicks off the events at noon on Saturday.

There will also be scavenger hunts, plenty of good food, and music.